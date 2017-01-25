Local Mexicans react to President Trump's wall

The wall on the U.S. Mexico border that President Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail took a big step closer to becoming reality Wednesday. He signed two executive orders aimed at curbing illegal immigration. The President said enforcing immigration laws and closing the border are intended to keep the nation safe. But some Dalton residents believe he's causing more hatred than good.

Local volunteers with the Hispanic organization, Coalicion De Lideres Lationos, said they are fearful for what the next four years will bring for them and their families. However, the possibility of the wall going up is not going to stop them from fighting for what they believe in.

When Donald Trump was elected as the 45th President of the United States, Consuelo Saldices instantly became fearful for the future. “Hate was going to the White House and to be President. It was a very sad morning for me,” said the Mexican Immigrant.

The President is keeping his campaign promise to build a wall on the Mexican border. Some local immigrants feel building a wall builds hatred towards working class people looking for the American Dream. “They are coming against Muslims, immigrants, women. What are we going to do? We need to unite and organize,” said America Gruner.

President Donald Trump said the wall is about border security and keeping criminals out of the country. “Enhancing public safety in the interior of the United States. Public safety in the United States. What can be more important?”

Consuelo said it’s unfair to group all Mexicans in the same category. “They are going to start deporting people left and right. That is my fear. That is my family's fear.”

With so much worry about deportation in the Hispanic community, America Gruner is urging Mexican children to stay vigilant. “You are right about being afraid. However, know you have a community around you that will fight for you and to keep you safe.”

And for those fearful, there is a glimmer of hope. These women want everyone to remember, walls can be torn down. “Remember these tactics of fear are to instigate distrust with one another. Don't let them control us by fear.”

“And If we just work together as a country we can accomplish more,” said Saldices.

President Trump said the wall will save money and lives on both sides of the US and Mexico border. The Mexican President has insisted country will not pay for a wall. The Associated Press is reporting that Mexican President Pena Nieto is considering canceling his January 31st meeting with Trump.

