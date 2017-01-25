Brother of former Georgia state rep. sought on attempted murder, kidnapping charges

The brother of a Georgia state representative is still on the run following a manhunt on Potts Road Wednesday.

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk tells Channel 3, deputies began searching for Wesley Weldon, the brother of former state representative of Tom Weldon, at around 12:30 p.m. after he escaped an attempted arrest for charges of attempted murder and kidnapping.

Deputies searched the area of Potts Road but did not find Weldon.

Sheriff Sisk says investigators believe Weldon is no longer in the area, so there's no risk to the public.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Catoosa Co. deputies arrest brother of state representative for alleged shooting

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Wesley Weldon, call the Catoosa County Sheriff Office at 706-935-2323 or your local 911 communications center.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.