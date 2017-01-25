Super Bowl wager could change name of Six Flags swing ride, at l - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Super Bowl wager could change name of Six Flags swing ride, at least temporarily

In the spirit of the upcoming Big Game, Six Flags Over Georgia and its sister park, Six Flags New England, are placing a friendly wager on the Super Bowl.

When the Atlanta Falcons win next Sunday, Six Flags New England will have to rename SkyScreamer to the Falcons SkyScreamer and serve a limited quantity of Georgia Peach Pie to All Season Dining Pass guests during opening weekend in April. The park president will also have to ride the Falcons SkyScreamer, with a Falcons Rise Up flag attached, while wearing a Falcons jersey.

Conversely, if the Patriots were to somehow defeat the Falcons, Six Flags Over Georgia will have to rename its SkyScreamer swing ride the Patriots SkyScreamer and serve a limited quantity of New England Clam Chowder to All Season Dining Pass guests during opening weekend on March 11 and 12. The park president will also have to ride the Patriot SkyScreamer, with a Patriots flag attached, while wearing a Patriots jersey.  

