RECALL: Child's electric scooter sold at Target

A fall hazard has prompted the recall of nearly 9,000 children's electric scooters sold exclusively at Target.



The recall involves Pulse Safe Start Transform Electric Scooters manufactured last year between September 10th and October 11th.



The knuckle that joins the wheel to the axle can break, posing a fall hazard to the rider.



Target stores nationwide sold the scooters for about $100.



Consumers should contact Pulse Performance Products for a full refund

Pulse Performance Products can be reached toll-free at 844-287-8711 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.pulsescooters.com and click on "CPSC Safety Recall" for more information.