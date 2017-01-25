SoundWaves: New Nashville waterpark to open next to Opryland Resort

Ryman Hospitality plans to open a new luxury waterpark called SoundWaves next to the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in the fall of 2018.

The proposed plan includes nearly 111,000 square feet of upscale indoor water attractions and activities over three levels and another 106,000 square feet of outdoor water amenities.

SoundWaves will have dedicated indoor and outdoor recreation zones for adults, young children and families, as well as dining options and private cabana rentals. Adult guests will have exclusive access to adults-only indoor and outdoor pools, bars and lounging areas throughout the complex. The indoor attractions will be enclosed under a soaring atrium.

Year-round indoor attractions include an indoor slide tower with slides ranging from 32-to-46-feet tall, a double flow rider, rapid and lazy rivers, an activity pool with rock climbing and more features to be announced as the project progresses. Seasonal outdoor features include a 315,000 gallon wave pool with a giant LED movie screen, a 45.5-foot slide tower, an adults-only pool and a kids pool with a multi-level play structure.

