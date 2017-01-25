Police video: Crossing arms not active when FrontRunner train hi - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police video: Crossing arms not active when FrontRunner train hit semitrailer

NORTH SALT LAKE — Police video that captured a FrontRunner train slamming into a semitrailer Saturday shows that the railroad crossing arms were not lowered or flashing to warn drivers.

A North Salt Lake police officer was among the vehicles approaching the crossing at 1100 North about 10 a.m., and his dashboard camera recorded as the southbound FrontRunner train smashed into a FedEx semitrailer pulling two trailers.

The train crashed through the first of two trailers, missing the truck's cab. Two drivers in the vehicle narrowly escaped injury, and the 82 passengers on the train were unharmed, according to the Utah Transit Authority. Two individuals reported feeling whiplash in the crash.

The FedEx truck was one of several vehicles — including another semitrailer — in the area of the crossing at the time, the video shows. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

