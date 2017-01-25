US asks Georgia for records in review of alleged hacking

ATLANTA (AP) - The Department of Homeland Security has asked the state of Georgia to provide records after the state accused the agency of "failed cyberattacks" on its secretary of state's network.



In a letter Tuesday, the agency's inspector general John Roth says the information will be used to investigate Secretary of State Brian Kemp's allegations.



Kemp has said his office found 10 attempts to infiltrate the state's network by computers traced back to the Homeland Security Department. Kemp has described one of the scans on Nov. 15 as a "large attack" and the others as less intrusive.



Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson has said what appeared to be a scan on Nov. 15 came from the workstation of a law enforcement-related federal contractor trying to corroborate new employees' professional licenses.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.