Alexander: Betsy DeVos has spent 30 years trying to help low-income children attend a better school

Today, Senate education Chairman Lamar Alexander spoke on the Senate floor in support of President Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education.



Alexander said, "Next Tuesday, we will vote on whether to approve Betsy DeVos's nomination to the office of United States Education Secretary and will send that to the floor of the full Senate. I'm confident that we will do that. I'm confident the Senate will approve her. Even though they may disagree with her, Democrats should give the new president a chance to have his own Education Secretary just as we did -- just as Republicans did for President Obama. Few Americans have done as much as Betsy DeVos has to help low-income children have a choice of a better school. The Democrats' opposition to her says more about them than it does about her."