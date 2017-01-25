UPDATE: Police: Protesters climb crane at DC construction site

UPDATE: Greenpeace protestors aim high to send a message of resistance just blocks from the White House.



Scaling a 270-foot crane at a downtown Washington, D.C. construction site to unfurl a banner measuring 70-feet by 35-feet, calling for resistance to President Donald Trump.



Seven Greenpeace activists are also atop the crane, no word on how long they plan to stay.

PREVIOUS STORY: WASHINGTON (AP) - At least seven protesters are climbing a crane at a downtown Washington construction site that's just a few blocks from the White House.



Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Aquita Brown says police responded to the area of 15th and L streets in northwest Wednesday morning for a disorderly person. Brown says protesters, possibly seven people, are at the site, climbing a crane and refusing to allow workers to work in the area.



Six people can be seen on the horizontal arm of the crane with ropes connecting them. Some of the people on the crane have objects hanging from ropes attached to them.



Police say 15th Street is closed between L and M streets.

