What the Tech? Facebook friends lists

Is Facebook a little more intense between you and your friends? If you hoped things would settle down after the election you better still keep hoping. If anything, things are even more contentious now that before.

If you'd like to avoid some of the conflict yet remain Facebook friends with people who don't agree with you, follow these steps to keep things civil and keep your cool.

1 Facebook allows users to create lists of friends. It's on the left-hand side of your Facebook profile where it says 'friends list'.

2 Choose it and select 'create a list' at the top of the box. Create your list and give it a name. (I chose 'jerks' and 'people who are easily offended')

3 Facebook then asks to choose which friends to add to the list.

4 If you'd like to add people to the list later, open your complete list of friends on your profile page. You'll need to find the friend you want to add. Click on the tab that says "friends", you'll then see an option to add them to a list. Choose the list you just created.

5 When you write a post, on the right side of the post box tap the drop down arrow. This is the privacy option that allows you to make the post viewable to individuals or a list of individuals. You can also choose to post only to a certain list. But you also have an option to post it publicly with the 'exception' of a list.

6 If you feel that your post might upset some friends or if you're concerned that it might open a hornets nest with some friends, you can select the 'jerks' list as the exception.

7 Those friends will not see your post, even if a mutual friend shares or leaves a comment. To that friends list the post will not appear anywhere.

8 You can also choose to avoid posts from a friend by choosing to unfollow them on their profile. You will stay friends but will not see their posts unless you intentionally go to their profile.

This can be helpful if someone always gets offended by your posts. It is also helpful if you want everyone except your co-workers, boss, ex-girlfriend/boyfriend, or even family to see a post.