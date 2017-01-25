Warm, cloudy today; rain moving in tonight

Good Wednesday. We are cool and clear this morning with only a few patchy areas of fog. This afternoon will be warm ahead of an approaching cold front. The high will reach 65 degrees this afternoon. Clouds will also build ahead of the front with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or two. The best chance for rain will be with the passage of the front tonight. A line of rain will move through between 8pm and midnight bringing about 1/4" of rain to the area.

Thursday we will dry out and cool down with the high only reaching 50 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Friday will be even chillier with morning temps in the low 30s and the afternoon high only making to about 46. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Saturday will be another cool and dry one with temps ranging from 29 in the morning to 49 in the afternoon.

Sunday will be just as chilly, although low pressure to our north could spin in some moisture and instability which MAY bring us some light afternoon rain showers that could transition into light snow showers Sunday night as temps drop. I still don't have high levels of confidence in the Sunday forecast so stay tuned for that one.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

WEDNESDAY: