UPDATE: Dade County Sheriff's Office investigating string of "suspicious fires"

UPDATE: Three homes in the same Dade County community all caught fire within an hour Monday night and the Sheriff is calling it suspicious.

An Atlanta-based Fire Marshal will be on the scene Thursday to determine the official cause, and if it was arson.



But the Sheriff's office still wants the community to be on the lookout.

A young couple lived in one of the homes destroyed but were not home at the time of the fire. The two other properties were unoccupied.

"Fortunately they weren't at home when it happened but their home is a total loss, looks like all of them are," said Sheriff Ray Cross.

No one was hurt, but the Sheriff said he doesn't believe this is all a coincidence.

"The lives that could have been lost in this is traumatic to think about that could happen, and not to mention the property value. so the people that do this kind of stuff they just need to be locked away in my opinion," said Sheriff Cross.

Detective Don Hicks estimates at least $200,000 in damage among the three properties.



Other than the fact these homes are all in the same neighborhood, Detective Hicks said the fires appear to be random.

"We haven't found that there's any vengeance or any financial, insurance, none of that stuff has come up yet, and that'll be part of our investigation," Hicks said.

Neighbor Al Jamison heard the sirens Monday night but didn't realize three homes near his were all destroyed.

"I didn't think anything about them being connected but it's strange you know," Jamison said, "I don't know anyone in my neighborhood that would do something like that."

The Sheriff's Office is waiting for the Fire Marshall to determine if any of these cases were arson.

If so, their job is to find out who's responsible.

"If we can show where somebody set these and we can catch them, they're gonna pay the price," Hicks said.

The Sheriff's Office said they'll be increasing patrols around the neighborhood and wants to warn the community, if you see anything suspicious call 911.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Dade County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of "suspicious fires" in the Davis Community Monday evening.

Sheriff Ray Cross says three homes within a one-mile radius of one another caught fire in the same hour.

The fires happened on McBryar, Porter and Hartline roads.

The Sheriff says no one lived in two of the homes.

"I have my best working the case, and hopefully soon we will have answers for these property owners," says Sheriff Cross.

No injuries were reported.

