UPDATE: Suspect in Bradley Co. police chase arrested following crash in Hamilton Co.

A police chase that started in Bradley County Tuesday afternoon ended with a crash in Hamilton County.

Sheriff's office spokesman James Bradford tells Channel 3, the pursuit began when a deputy tried to pull over 22-year-old Brackuss Ford for not wearing a seat belt.

Bradford says Ford refused to stop and led deputies on a chase that ended on I-75 near the Standifer Gap area.

Hamilton County deputies arrested the suspect and found a pistol in his right pocket. Drugs and more ammunition were also found in the car.

Bradford says Ford was out of jail on bond for a previous attempt at evading arrest.

Ford is now charged with Possession of Schedule II for Resale, Felony Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearm during a Felony, and various traffic offenses. He was also served an outstanding warrant out of Bradley County for Failure to Appear in General Sessions Criminal Court.

