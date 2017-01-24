UPDATE: 14-year-old killed by vehicle near North Sand Mountain High School

A 14-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed near North Sand Mountain High School. (Source: WAFF)

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WRCB/WAFF) -- A North Sand Mountain School student was hit and killed while leaving school.

Alabama state troopers said the 14-year-old boy was hit by a 16-year-old girl in the Higdon community on Tuesday. Members of the community told police the boy was attempting to cross the street after school, WAFF reported.

READ MORE FROM WAFF | 14-year-old killed by vehicle near North Sand Mountain High School

State troopers identified the teen as Thomas Coleman. He was an 8th grade student at North Sand Mountain School.

On Wednesday, his classmates, teachers, and the principal spent time remembering the young boy who was described as intelligent and full of energy.

The North Sand Mountain School community wrote messages on balloons. It's a small way of coping with a friend's death.

Standing outside, dozens who knew Thomas Coleman released balloons in his honor.

"It's tough. Bottom line, it's not going to be easy," Principal Dustin Roden said.

Alabama state troopers said the 14-year-old was hit by a 2015 Chrysler on Alabama 71 near the school.

The driver, a 16-year-old girl, was questioned by troopers. She has not been charged in the crash.

It's unclear if she was a student at the same school.

"This has been one of those days a lot of explaining, listening to kids, assisting the kids with whatever they need," Principal Roden said.

Principal Roden said grief counselors from across the county and as far away as Birmingham gathered at the school. It gave students a chance to express their feelings.

While the tone was somber especially for middle school students, many are remembering the 8th grader for the impact he made.

"He was just one of those types of people that you learned from him," Principal Roden said.

Near where the young boy was hit, people from around the community have set up a make shift memorial with flowers, candles, and an angel.

For this small town, it's about supporting each other during difficult times and above all, helping Coleman's family heal.

"We're gonna get through this thing together and we're here for them. I think it means a lot," Principal Roden said.

The principal said they are collecting donations for the family at the school located at 29333 Alabama Highway 71 in Higdon, AL.