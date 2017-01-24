UPDATE: Missing teen Greg Finley found safe

UPDATE: Officials confirm missing teen Gregory Finley has been found safely.

PREVIOUS STORY: Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile who ran away from his residence during the morning hours on January 19, 2017.

Gregory R. Finley, age 17, was last seen at his residence in the McDonald community at approximately 10:00 p.m. on January 18, 2017 wearing a t-shirt and gym shorts. Gregory is a white male, approximately 5’10” tall, and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this juvenile is asked to contact the Bradley County Sheriff Office’s Criminal Investigations Division at 423-728-7336.