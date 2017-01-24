What The Tech? Satan Malware

A new malware program has been found on the internet's dark web that is aimed to spread ransomware to as many computer users as possible.
Satan is a program that a hacker is offering for free. The hacker says it is easy enough for anyone to use it and all the hacker is asking is for a percentage of what extortion money someone using the program is able to get.
Satan can also be modified by a hacker to do and behave differently. The biggest opportunity for hackers and wanna-be hackers is to use the program to spread ransomware.
Ransomware is malware that once it's been installed on a computer, it takes over the machine making it useless unless the computer owner pays a ransom. Ransomware is growing every year and according to many reports was responsible for extorting over $1 billion from individuals and businesses in 2016.
How can you best protect your computer for ransomware attacks such as Satan?
Can't find what you're looking for?
WRCB-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.