What The Tech? Satan Malware

A new malware program has been found on the internet's dark web that is aimed to spread ransomware to as many computer users as possible.

Satan is a program that a hacker is offering for free. The hacker says it is easy enough for anyone to use it and all the hacker is asking is for a percentage of what extortion money someone using the program is able to get.

Satan can also be modified by a hacker to do and behave differently. The biggest opportunity for hackers and wanna-be hackers is to use the program to spread ransomware.

Ransomware is malware that once it's been installed on a computer, it takes over the machine making it useless unless the computer owner pays a ransom. Ransomware is growing every year and according to many reports was responsible for extorting over $1 billion from individuals and businesses in 2016.

How can you best protect your computer for ransomware attacks such as Satan?