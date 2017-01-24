Young Angler Nominations For High School All-American Fishing Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — B.A.S.S. is seeking nominations for the best and brightest high school bass anglers in the country.

The Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods recognizes the 12 best high school anglers in the nation. The program is designed to reward young athletes for their performance in tournaments, leadership in their communities and involvement in conservation efforts.

“We’re thrilled to be part of such a great program for young anglers,” said Dave Natale, director of sports and event marketing, DICK’S Sporting Goods. “Ensuring that our youth have the opportunity to be involved in sports and outdoor activities that teach them lifelong lessons such as leadership and service is something that we are very passionate about as a company.”

Applications for the team, which is now in its third year, will be accepted today through Feb. 17.

To be considered, a student must be nominated by a parent, coach, teacher or other school official. Students currently enrolled in grades 10 through 12 with a current grade point average of 2.5 or higher are eligible.

Judges will select up to two student anglers in each state. These All-State Fishing Team members will become semifinalists in the selection of the 12-member All-American Team. Criteria include success in high school fishing tournaments and involvement in conservation efforts and other community service activities.

The anglers chosen will compete in a one-day Bassmaster All-American High School Tournament to be held in conjunction with the 2017 Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest benefiting the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department — one of nine regular-season Bassmaster Elite Series tournaments being held this year. Elite Series anglers will serve as “coaches” for the student anglers in the one-day fishing event near Lufkin, Texas. The high school standouts will be honored before the weigh-in crowd, and each will be profiled in Bassmaster Magazine, which has 4.4 million readers per issue.

“We are so proud of our High School All-American program and the students it has recognized over the years,” said Hank Weldon, senior manager of the Bassmaster High School program. “Many have gone on to enjoy successful careers on college bass fishing teams. In fact, the All-American team selection has become an important tool for universities looking to offer bass fishing scholarships, and we’re honored to spotlight young ambassadors of the sport."

All students who compete in high school fishing events are eligible, regardless of whether they are affiliated with B.A.S.S. or another fishing organization.

Notices have been sent to youth fishing directors of the B.A.S.S. Nation and other organizations, as well as leaders of state high school fishing programs. Adults can nominate students by filling out an online form at Bassmaster.com/allamerican. Nominations must be submitted before midnight, Feb. 17.