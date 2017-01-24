Amber Alert - Child abduction alert | Mereida Esponoza-Lemus

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, along with the Norcross Police Department have activated a Levi's Call; Georgia's Amber Alert. They are reporting the abduction of Mireida Esponoza-Lemus.

The 4-year-old is described as a Hispanic female, 3-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing 35 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater and pink pants. She has a birthmark in the shape of a star on her thumb.

She is believed to be in extreme danger.

She was reportedly taken from 5655 Hammond Drive in Norcross by 30-year-old Gladis Lemus, a Hispanic female, 5-feet, 4-inches tall, medium build, with brown eyes. She also has a birthmark in the shape of a star on her thumb.

They are believed to be driving a gray 2009 Ford Flex with Georgia tag number RCP 9791.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norcross Police Department at 770-448-2111 or 911 immediately.

