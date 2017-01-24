Dalton firefighters, police captain promoted

Seven Dalton firefighters were promoted at Tuesday morning’s monthly meeting of the Dalton Public Safety Commission by presenting seven candidates for promotion, according to DPD spokesman Bruce Frazier.

Presented for promotion from the rank of Firefighter 1 to Firefighter 2 were Katelen Farmer, Dwayne Pangle, Danny Arthur, and Casey Jones. Farmer has been with the department since February 2006 and is a graduate of the prestigious FLAMES (Firefighters Laboring and Mastering Essential Skills) course in addition to holding numerous other training certifications. Pangle joined the department in January 2013 and also is a FLAMES graduate as well. Arthur also joined the department in January 2013 and is a graduate of the grueling Georgia Smoke Diver program and also serves as an Emergency Medical Technician. Casey Jones also joined the department in January 2013 and is a hazardous materials technician in addition to numerous other training certifications.

Firefighter 2 Adam Stanley and Firefighter 2 Andy Brock were both presented for promotion to the rank of Engineer. Brock and Stanley both have served the Dalton Fire Department since July 2011. Both are Georgia Smoke Divers each serves as an EMT and hazardous materials technician in addition to holding many other certifications.

Firefighter 2 Matt Daniel was presented for promotion to the rank of Firefighter 3. Daniel is a 14 year veteran of the fire department, joining in January 2003. In addition to numerous other training qualifications, Daniel is a member of the Georgia Search and Rescue Team.

Each of the seven promotions were approved by a unanimous 4-0 vote of the Public Safety Commission (commission member Carlos Calderin was not in attendance).

Also, 28-year veteran of the Dalton Police Department Captain Chip Whitfield had his promotion from the rank of lieutenant, approved by a 4-0 vote of the commission.

Captain Whitfield currently serves as the division commander of the agency’s Administration Division. He holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Columbus State University and has his bachelor’s degree from the University of West Georgia. He has served the department in every capacity, as a patrol officer, detective, and supervisor. In addition to his duties with the police department, he also serves as a part-time instructor in the criminal justice program at Dalton State College.