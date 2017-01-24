HP recalls 101,000 laptop batteries for fire hazard

Hewlett-Packard has expanded a recall of batteries for HP and Compaq notebook computers due to fire and burn hazards.

The expanded recalled involves about 101,000 lithium-ion batteries containing Panasonic cells that are used in H-P notebook computers.

The batteries are compatible with HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP Envy, Compaq Presario, and HP Pavilion notebook computers shipped and sold between March 2013 and October 2016.

The batteries have bar codes starting with 6BZLU, 6CGFK, 6CGFQ, 6CZMB, 6DEMA, 6DEMH, 6DGAL and 6EBVA.

An addition 41,000 batteries were recalled in June 2016.

The expanded recall comes after one additional report of the battery overheating, melting and charring.

About 41,000 batteries were recalled in June. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says HP has since received an additional report of a battery overheating and melting, causing about $1,000 in property damage.

The laptops were sold at Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club and authorized dealers for between $300 and $1,700. The batteries were also sold separately for between $50 and $90.

Consumers should contact HP for a free replacement battery.