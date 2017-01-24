Suspect in Lookout Valley triple murder uses baseball bat in fight; charged with aggravated assault

One of the suspects in the 2014 Lookout Valley triple murder is now facing charges of aggravated assault.

Police record show that 18-year-old Jacob Allison got into a fight with Sebastion Wilbanks in the parking lot of the Food Lion in Lookout Valley Friday, January 20.

That's when, according to police, Allison used a baseball bat to repeatedly hit Wilbanks while he was waiting to pick up his sister at the store. Allison also reported struck the Wilbanks' vehicle, knocking off the rearview mirror.

While Allison and Wilbanks were fighting, police say Jade Allison (sister of Jacob Allison) began hitting Wilbanks in the head with a set of brass knuckles.

Wilbank's girlfriend, Chelsea Underwood, jumped into the fracas and was struck several times as well.

Jacob and Jade Allison then left in an unregistered white pickup, according to police.

Jacob Allison was charged with aggravated assault and vandalism.