Cool, clear today; warm, cloudy tomorrow

Good Tuesday. We are starting the day with some clouds and chilly weather. This afternoon will be very pleasant as skies clear out and highs make it into the mid-50s. Tonight will be clear and chilly as the low drops to the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday, an approaching front will cause our winds to blow from the south bringing in warmer air. Highs will get to the mid to upper 60s. We will also see clouds building through the day as the front gets closer. With those clouds, we will see a few light showers ahead of the front which will move by late Tuesday night. It will bring a line of heavier rainfall late Wednesday into early Thursday. I think we can expect about 1/4" of rain from this front.

Behind the front, we will clear out and cool down. We will go from a high of 67 Wednesday to a high of 48 Thursday.

Friday will be cloudy and cool with the morning low starting at 33, then warming to only 45.

Saturday will be about the same with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Low pressure to our north will sag southward Sunday and allow for some late day rain showers after a high of 44 degrees. As we move into Friday night, those rain showers will quickly change over into light mixed precipitation, and as we move through the overnight into Monday morning, any leftover precipitation will fall as light snow showers. Monday morning temps will be in the upper 20s, so ice may be a concern as well. I expect this far out that forecast to at least be tweaked a bit, but that is the "best guess" for right now.

David Karnes

