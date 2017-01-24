Tracy Malone steps down as Whitwell Head Football Coach - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tracy Malone steps down as Whitwell Head Football Coach

By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
Tracy Malone confirmed Monday night he is no longer Whitwell's Head Football Coach. Malone stepped down to pursue what he calls "an unbelievable real-estate opportunity."

Malone also says the change will allow him to spend more time with his family and watch his son play more football in Chattanooga. He added that living in Chattanooga combined with the commute to Whitwell daily was becoming too much.

Malone thanked Marion County Director of Schools Mark Griffith and Whitwell principal Teena Tucker Casseday for the opportunity to coach the Tigers.

Whitwell will return 20 starters from last season but will be searching for a 9th head coach in 14 seasons.

