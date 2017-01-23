UPDATE: Two arrested after police chase linked to stolen cars from dealership

UPDATE: Two convicted felons are off the streets after a dangerous police chase through the Brainerd area Monday night.

Marquis McReynolds, 25, and Jermichael Brooks, 23, are accused of stealing cars from a local dealership.

One of those cars was recovered in the police chase.

The chase started on Highway 58 with an anonymous call of suspicoius activity.

Police attempted to pull over the car, which was found to be stolen and using stolen license tags, but the driver led police all over the Brainerd area with speeds topping 100 miles per hour.

The chase went down to Shallowford road, up Highways 153 and then the car crashed on the corner of Dodson St. and Monroe St.

During the chase police said the stolen car was involved in three different crashes, damaging other cars along the way.

Both suspects are convicted felons and now face more charges of evading arrest, possession of guns and drugs, and stolen vehicles.

Police said the car they were driving was stolen from the Mountain View 153 dealership on Sunday.



The General Manager said the pair helped take four more cars on the same night when keys were mistakenly left inside.

"And apparently during the day sunday they must have been out scouting everything and anybody and hey look at this easy wonderful moment at Mountain View," Ray Standefer said.

On Monday Standefer noticed the gate to his dealership had been damaged.

"They took one car, knocked the fence down and then drove the rest of them out and from that point on all those cars were history," he said.

Standefer said they're now adding surveillance cameras and increasing security.

"It's heartbreaking and infuriating," he said.

Standefer hopes police find the others involved in the theft. One other car was recovered but three are still missing.

Chattanooga police said federal agencies are now involved in this investigation and these two men will soon be facing more charges.



