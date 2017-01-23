UPDATE: Mother and father indicted for child abuse of a 2 month old

A mother and father have been indicted on child abuse of a 2 month old and also tested positive for methamphetamine.

Cleveland Police Department and the Department of Children Services (DCS) began a joint investigation on an aggravated child neglect/abuse case, on January 4th.

DCS and CPD responded to 1211 South Lee Highway, the Crown Inn Motel, to check on the welfare of a 2-month old baby. During an investigation, DCS workers noticed a large bruise on the baby's head. The baby was transported to a hospital for a medical evaluation. During the course of the exam, it was discovered that the baby had multiple skull fractures, multiple broken bones, and a brain bleed, which required brain surgery. Medical exams also revealed that the baby had methamphetamine in its system.

On January 18th, the Bradley County Grand Jury issued an indictment against Nicholas O'Donnell, the father and Brittany Newman, the mother for Aggravated Child Abuse or Neglect. Both are currently in custody in the Bradley County Justice Center, each with a bond of $75,000.

Anyone with information regarding this child or these parents are urged to contact Cleveland Police Department Detective Daniel Gibbs, 423-559-3393.