UPDATE: Mother and father indicted for child abuse of a 2 month - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Mother and father indicted for child abuse of a 2 month old

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
Connect
Updated By Kate Smith, Reporter
Connect
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A mother and father have been indicted on child abuse of a 2 month old and also tested positive for methamphetamine. 

Cleveland Police Department and the Department of Children Services (DCS) began a joint investigation on an aggravated child neglect/abuse case, on January 4th.  

DCS and CPD responded to 1211 South Lee Highway, the Crown Inn Motel, to check on the welfare of a 2-month old baby. During an investigation, DCS workers noticed a large bruise on the baby's head. The baby was transported to a hospital for a medical evaluation. During the course of the exam, it was discovered that the baby had multiple skull fractures, multiple broken bones, and a brain bleed, which required brain surgery. Medical exams also revealed that the baby had methamphetamine in its system.

On January 18th, the Bradley County Grand Jury issued an indictment against Nicholas O'Donnell, the father and Brittany Newman, the mother for Aggravated Child Abuse or Neglect. Both are currently in custody in the Bradley County Justice Center, each with a bond of $75,000. 

Anyone with information regarding this child or these parents are urged to contact Cleveland Police Department Detective Daniel Gibbs, 423-559-3393.

  • NewsMore>>

  • New Hamilton superintendent shares goals, sets community meetings

    New Hamilton superintendent shares goals, sets community meetings

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:30:47 GMT
    Dr. Bryan JohnsonDr. Bryan Johnson

    Hamilton County's new schools superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is sharing his goals, and hosting a series of nine Community Listening Tours starting Thursday August 3. The first town hall-style event will take place at The Teacher’s Place, 1161 W. 40th Street on August 3 at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Johnson says he will share his vision for Hamilton County Schools and listen to parents and community members. The meetings will continue in each district later in Aug...

    More

    Hamilton County's new schools superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is sharing his goals, and hosting a series of nine Community Listening Tours starting Thursday August 3. The first town hall-style event will take place at The Teacher’s Place, 1161 W. 40th Street on August 3 at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Johnson says he will share his vision for Hamilton County Schools and listen to parents and community members. The meetings will continue in each district later in Aug...

    More

  • Minute-by-minute: Yazmin Linares Medina found after search

    Minute-by-minute: Yazmin Linares Medina found after search

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:15:29 GMT

    The young girl was reported missing and last seen walking in the area of Parker Street and 20th Street in Cleveland about 8:00pm Thursday night.

    More

    The young girl was reported missing and last seen walking in the area of Parker Street and 20th Street in Cleveland about 8:00pm Thursday night.

    More

  • Vintage and More grand reopening celebration planned on Saturday

    Vintage and More grand reopening celebration planned on Saturday

    Friday, July 28 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-07-28 22:40:09 GMT

    Vintage and More will reopen this weekend after it was forced to close in June when an SUV crashed through the building.

    More

    Vintage and More will reopen this weekend after it was forced to close in June when an SUV crashed through the building.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.