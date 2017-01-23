UPDATE: Work starts Wednesday on Hixson Pike bridge over SR-153 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Work starts Wednesday on Hixson Pike bridge over SR-153

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Updated By Kristin Hodges
Connect
HIXSON, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Starting Wednesday, January 24, the outside lanes of the Hixson Pike bridge over Highway 153 will be closed to replace part of the bridge.

The driving surface (bridge deck), barrier walls and overhangs will all be replaced on both the southbound and northbound lanes. On Wednesday, the closures will be set up after 9 a.m. to allow for the morning rush. There is an average of 30,000 vehicles travelling over the bridge on a daily basis. 

According to TDOT officials, these closures will be in place until November 2017. Jennifer Flynn, TDOT community relations officer, says the goal is to have all lanes open by Thanksgiving. At that time, if there is further work to be done, road closures would restart after January 2 to accommodate the holiday shopping season. 

There may also be lane closures on Highway 153 for work under the Hixson Pike bridge. If those are needed, the closures will take place at nighttime on Sundays through Thursdays and on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Crews will assist with traffic flow.

Flynn says "we understand that this project will cause headaches, but it must be done because the bridge deck and rails are in need in replacement." 

Once the project is finished, there will be more room on the bridge when the new rail is constructed. 

The cost of the entire project is over 1 million, and is scheduled to be completed on or before May 15, 2018.

PREVIOUS STORY:Work begins Wednesday on the Hixson Pike overpass above SR-153, the Tennessee Department of Transportation warns.

The TDOT contractor will close the outside lanes in both directions on the Hixson Pike bridge.

These lane closures will be in place until November 2017.  

During the work, there may also be intermittent lane closures on SR-153 from 9:00pm to 6:00am.  

Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.  

TDOT says the estimated project completion date is May 2018.

  • NewsMore>>

  • New Hamilton superintendent shares goals, sets community meetings

    New Hamilton superintendent shares goals, sets community meetings

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:30:47 GMT
    Dr. Bryan JohnsonDr. Bryan Johnson

    Hamilton County's new schools superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is sharing his goals, and hosting a series of nine Community Listening Tours starting Thursday August 3. The first town hall-style event will take place at The Teacher’s Place, 1161 W. 40th Street on August 3 at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Johnson says he will share his vision for Hamilton County Schools and listen to parents and community members. The meetings will continue in each district later in Aug...

    More

    Hamilton County's new schools superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is sharing his goals, and hosting a series of nine Community Listening Tours starting Thursday August 3. The first town hall-style event will take place at The Teacher’s Place, 1161 W. 40th Street on August 3 at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Johnson says he will share his vision for Hamilton County Schools and listen to parents and community members. The meetings will continue in each district later in Aug...

    More

  • Minute-by-minute: Yazmin Linares Medina found after search

    Minute-by-minute: Yazmin Linares Medina found after search

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:15:29 GMT

    The young girl was reported missing and last seen walking in the area of Parker Street and 20th Street in Cleveland about 8:00pm Thursday night.

    More

    The young girl was reported missing and last seen walking in the area of Parker Street and 20th Street in Cleveland about 8:00pm Thursday night.

    More

  • Vintage and More grand reopening celebration planned on Saturday

    Vintage and More grand reopening celebration planned on Saturday

    Friday, July 28 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-07-28 22:40:09 GMT

    Vintage and More will reopen this weekend after it was forced to close in June when an SUV crashed through the building.

    More

    Vintage and More will reopen this weekend after it was forced to close in June when an SUV crashed through the building.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.