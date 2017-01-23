Man on TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list captured in Knoxville - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man on TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list captured in Knoxville

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A man who was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations Top 10 Most Wanted list in August was captured Monday in Knoxville. 

TBI says 41-year old, Jereme D. Little was wanted by TBI and Chattanooga Police for Especially Aggravated Kidnapping. Little was found Monday morning at a home on Burns Road in Knoxville. 

Little is currently being held in Knox County Jail. He was arrested by TBI Special Agents, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force and Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies. 

