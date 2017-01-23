Super Bowl LI ticket prices reach historic high despite lower demand

Super Bowl tickets have reached historic prices, but demand is down.

Super Bowl LI is at NRG Stadium in Houston and will feature the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. The "get-in" price is currently $4,347 on TicketIQ, a ticket site that tracks 90 percent of the market listed online, including the official NFL Ticket Exchange.

A spokesperson for the company told 11Alive that there is little supply in the resale marketplace, but that may be beneficial for consumers.

"While prices are historically high, the bigger story for me is how little supply there is in the marketplace. At the current quantity available, the number is 67 percent below the previous low on this date in 2010. Of all the possible Super Bowl outcomes, this is the lowest demand combination of teams, but given how little supply is in the market place, that may be the saving grace for fans looking to attend," Jesse Lawrence said.

"At these supply levels, a Cowboys, Steelers and Packers appearance could have shot the market to a $10,000 average asking price," he added.

Last week, after the Packers upset the Dallas Cowboys, ticket prices for the Super Bowl dropped $1,000 almost instantly.



"Historically, supply increases about 100 percent from Championship Sunday to peak supply, and it will be interesting to see how this year compares," Lawrence said.

TicketIQ is seeing a 2-to-1 ratio of visitors from Atlanta versus Boston to its website and app. According to data from Priceline.com, prices for flights from Atlanta to Houston are 20 percent higher than flights from Boston to Houston.

11Alive contributed to this story