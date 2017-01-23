Super Bowl LI ticket prices reach historic high despite lower de - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Super Bowl LI ticket prices reach historic high despite lower demand

Posted: Updated:
Photo: 11Alive Photo: 11Alive

Super Bowl tickets have reached historic prices, but demand is down.

Super Bowl LI is at NRG Stadium in Houston and will feature the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. The "get-in" price is currently $4,347 on TicketIQ, a ticket site that tracks 90 percent of the market listed online, including the official NFL Ticket Exchange.

A spokesperson for the company told 11Alive that there is little supply in the resale marketplace, but that may be beneficial for consumers.

"While prices are historically high, the bigger story for me is how little supply there is in the marketplace. At the current quantity available, the number is 67 percent below the previous low on this date in 2010. Of all the possible Super Bowl outcomes, this is the lowest demand combination of teams, but given how little supply is in the market place, that may be the saving grace for fans looking to attend," Jesse Lawrence said.

"At these supply levels, a Cowboys, Steelers and Packers appearance could have shot the market to a $10,000 average asking price," he added.

Last week, after the Packers upset the Dallas Cowboys, ticket prices for the Super Bowl dropped $1,000 almost instantly.

"Historically, supply increases about 100 percent from Championship Sunday to peak supply, and it will be interesting to see how this year compares," Lawrence said.   

TicketIQ is seeing a 2-to-1 ratio of visitors from Atlanta versus Boston to its website and app.  According to data from Priceline.com, prices for flights from Atlanta to Houston are 20 percent higher than flights from Boston to Houston.

11Alive contributed to this story

  • NewsMore>>

  • New Hamilton superintendent shares goals, sets community meetings

    New Hamilton superintendent shares goals, sets community meetings

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:30:47 GMT
    Dr. Bryan JohnsonDr. Bryan Johnson

    Hamilton County's new schools superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is sharing his goals, and hosting a series of nine Community Listening Tours starting Thursday August 3. The first town hall-style event will take place at The Teacher’s Place, 1161 W. 40th Street on August 3 at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Johnson says he will share his vision for Hamilton County Schools and listen to parents and community members. The meetings will continue in each district later in Aug...

    More

    Hamilton County's new schools superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is sharing his goals, and hosting a series of nine Community Listening Tours starting Thursday August 3. The first town hall-style event will take place at The Teacher’s Place, 1161 W. 40th Street on August 3 at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Johnson says he will share his vision for Hamilton County Schools and listen to parents and community members. The meetings will continue in each district later in Aug...

    More

  • Minute-by-minute: Yazmin Linares Medina found after search

    Minute-by-minute: Yazmin Linares Medina found after search

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:15:29 GMT

    The young girl was reported missing and last seen walking in the area of Parker Street and 20th Street in Cleveland about 8:00pm Thursday night.

    More

    The young girl was reported missing and last seen walking in the area of Parker Street and 20th Street in Cleveland about 8:00pm Thursday night.

    More

  • Vintage and More grand reopening celebration planned on Saturday

    Vintage and More grand reopening celebration planned on Saturday

    Friday, July 28 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-07-28 22:40:09 GMT

    Vintage and More will reopen this weekend after it was forced to close in June when an SUV crashed through the building.

    More

    Vintage and More will reopen this weekend after it was forced to close in June when an SUV crashed through the building.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.