'The Last Jedi' revealed as title for 'Star Wars' VIII - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

'The Last Jedi' revealed as title for 'Star Wars' VIII

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - "Star Wars: Episode VIII" finally has a title: "The Last Jedi."

The Walt Disney Co. announced the title for the next chapter in the Skywalker saga on Monday. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will be released Dec. 15.

Speculation over just who the last Jedi is immediately ran rampant on social media. "The Force Awakens" chronicled Daisy Ridley's Rey discovering her powers with the Force, but ended ominously with a withdrawn Luke Skywalker on a remote island. If there's to be just one Jedi left, Luke's days could be numbered.

Writer-director Rian Johnson has previously said "Episode VIII" will start right where "The Force Awakens" left off.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

  • NewsMore>>

  • New Hamilton superintendent shares goals, sets community meetings

    New Hamilton superintendent shares goals, sets community meetings

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:30:47 GMT
    Dr. Bryan JohnsonDr. Bryan Johnson

    Hamilton County's new schools superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is sharing his goals, and hosting a series of nine Community Listening Tours starting Thursday August 3. The first town hall-style event will take place at The Teacher’s Place, 1161 W. 40th Street on August 3 at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Johnson says he will share his vision for Hamilton County Schools and listen to parents and community members. The meetings will continue in each district later in Aug...

    More

    Hamilton County's new schools superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is sharing his goals, and hosting a series of nine Community Listening Tours starting Thursday August 3. The first town hall-style event will take place at The Teacher’s Place, 1161 W. 40th Street on August 3 at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Johnson says he will share his vision for Hamilton County Schools and listen to parents and community members. The meetings will continue in each district later in Aug...

    More

  • Minute-by-minute: Yazmin Linares Medina found after search

    Minute-by-minute: Yazmin Linares Medina found after search

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:15:29 GMT

    The young girl was reported missing and last seen walking in the area of Parker Street and 20th Street in Cleveland about 8:00pm Thursday night.

    More

    The young girl was reported missing and last seen walking in the area of Parker Street and 20th Street in Cleveland about 8:00pm Thursday night.

    More

  • Vintage and More grand reopening celebration planned on Saturday

    Vintage and More grand reopening celebration planned on Saturday

    Friday, July 28 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-07-28 22:40:09 GMT

    Vintage and More will reopen this weekend after it was forced to close in June when an SUV crashed through the building.

    More

    Vintage and More will reopen this weekend after it was forced to close in June when an SUV crashed through the building.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.