McNally adds new staff to speaker's office, keeps spokesman

By Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Newly-elected Tennessee Senate Speaker Randy McNally has announced more staff changes in his office at the state Capitol.

The upper chamber of the General Assembly earlier this month elected McNally to succeed longtime Speaker Ron Ramsey, who retired from the Legislature.

McNally had previously announced that Rick Nicholson is replacing his Ramsey's chief of staff, Lance Frizzell, as his top aide. The Oak Ridge Republican is bringing along two staffers from his previous office: Debbie Martin will serve as executive assistant and Tim Sigler has been named executive assistant for policy and research.

McNally is keeping his predecessor's spokesman, Adam Kleinheider, as communications director, while deputy chief of staff Jordan Young is moving on to become the Senate's chief engrossing clerk.

