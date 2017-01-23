UPDATE: Armed home invasion suspects ties up 73-year-old man

UPDATE: It's not clear what two armed thieves were looking for when they broke into an elderly man's home and tied him up. The man's son spooked the duo when he arrived to the home and discovered his dad with zip ties around his wrists.

James Cordell has lived in his East Ridge home since 1971 and has never been the target of crime. That's why when someone he didn't know knocked on the door, he didn't think twice before answering.

James Cordell doesn't plan to stay home alone again, anytime soon. He said a man and woman forced their way into his home, threatening him with a gun. They tied his wrist with zip ties and ransacked his home. “Steal what? I do not know. All my money is in the bank. I think they were after drug money,” said James Cordell.

Cordell's son and his girlfriend stopped by to check in on Cordell. They walked in on one of the suspects pushing his head to the ground. “If I could have reached for my cane, I wouldn't be scared at all. But it was on the floor and they were holding me down.”

The two took off. Police are not sure why the suspects targeted the Cordell home, or if they chose his home at random. They are asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a silver car with tinted windows and an Alabama lanyard hanging from the rear view mirror. “Anything they see that is suspicious with a vehicle like that. They should let us know. Give us the opportunity to check to see if that is our suspect to question them,” said East Ridge Police Assistant Chief Stan Allen.

The suspects are in their mid-twenties or early 30s. The male is 150 pounds wearing a white and black ball cap and a gray jacket. The female 125 pounds, blonde, wearing a burgundy shirt and jeans carrying a bright orange backpack.



Anyone with information should contact the East Ridge Police Department at (423) 622-1725.

PREVIOUS STORY: East Ridge police are searching for two home invasion suspects; one of which was armed.

Police say that the male and female suspects knocked on the door of a home on Mosely Circle about 10:00am Sunday morning, and forced their way into the home.

The male, who was armed and the female, tied the 73-year-old male resident’s wrists with zip ties before ransacking the home looking for “money and drugs.”

The suspects fled when the victim’s son and his girlfriend arrived a short time later.

They fled in a newer silver Infiniti with Georgia Walker County partial tag TLE71. The car has tinted windows and an Alabama lanyard hanging from the rear view mirror.

Police describe the male suspect as white, 25-35 years old, 5’9 tall, weighing about 150 lbs.

He was wearing a white and black ball cap and gray jacket.

The female is described as white, 25-35 years old, 5’5 tall, 125 lbs., blonde and was wearing a burgundy shirt and jeans and carrying a bright orange backpack.

Anyone having information about this incident should contact the East Ridge Police Department at 423-622-1725.