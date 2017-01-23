World cornhole championships set for Kentucky in July

Kelli Ryman of Knoxville holds her 1-year-old son Brewer while warming up for the American Cornhole Organization's Corporate Slyder Cup. CAITIE MCMEKIN / NEWS SENTINEL

OWENSBORO, KY (AP) - Cornhole, a game made popular in backyards and at football tailgate parties, is holding its world championships in Kentucky this summer.

The Messenger-Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2jGkiOC ) reports the American Cornhole Organization will hold the title event in Owensboro from July 26 to 30.

The world championships were held in Knoxville, Tennessee, the past two years and in Charleston, West Virginia, in 2014.

Cornhole involves tossing one-pound bags filled with plastic pellets into a hole in a slanted board 27 feet away. Players earn points depending on whether the bags land in the hole or on the board. The first one to 21 points wins.

The American Cornhole Organization was formed in 2005 in Milford, Ohio. According to the group's website, more than $30,000 in prize money will be available at the world championships.

