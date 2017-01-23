Rain showers on and off through the day, with increasing winds

Good Monday. Light rain showers will continue on and off through the day moving from north to south as low pressure moves out of the area. We will not see much of a warm up with temps in the low 50s this morning, and highs reaching the mid-50s this afternoon.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 7pm. Winds will blow from the northwest at 15-30 mph with higher gusts. With the heavy rain recently, the ground is saturated, and may make it easier for trees and power lines to get knocked over.

The rain showers will taper off this afternoon, and the winds will calm down tonight. Cooler air will settle in with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday will be a nice January day. Skies will be partly cloudy in the afternoon with a high of 57.

Wednesday will be a bit warmer ahead of a cold front. Look for increasing clouds with a high of 62. Rain showers will move in as the front passes by Wednesday night.

Behind the front, we will cool down a bit. We will reach 52 with a mix of sun and clouds Thursday afternoon. Friday will be even chillier with temps ranging from 30 in the morning to 49 in the afternoon. We will be sunny on Friday.

The weekend will be very January-like with highs in the upper 40s and lows hovering around 30 degrees. Both days will sport a mix of sun and clouds.

