Strong storms leave behind damage in the Tennessee Valley

UPDATE: A major weather system passed through the Tennessee Valley overnight Sunday and it's caused some problems on the roads.

All over the region, crews spent hours cleaning up trees and power lines knocked down by high winds.

Many residents on Signal Mountain like Ruby Dabney are still feeling the effects of the storm.

"We did hear a transformer blow and we knew that's probably what it was but we had no idea that a tree had fallen," said Dabney.



Dabney and her family are still in the dark so they're packing up and heading to a local church.

"We have no power, I can't dry my hair. And we home school and I also work for one of the local churches up here so we are going to pack up our things and go,” Dabney.



And it wasn't just on Signal Mountain, debris scattered across the roads from East Brainerd to Soddy Daisy. Some residents said it's common to see trees fall after heavy rain.

"Some of these trees, these bigger trees, maybe older trees will fall over and we've got a lot of them on different places on this road there's a ton and if there's a power line they're going to take the power line with them,” Dabney added.

Officials say all power lines should be treated as if they are live and to report them to authorities or your local utility company.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: W Ridge Trail at Lovelady Lewis is now open.

PREVIOUS STORY: Crews are being dispatched throughout the viewing area to clean up storm damage from overnight storms.

Some areas have debris scattered across the roads, including power lines which is leaving several without power this morning.

Crews have been working overnight to restore power.

W Ridge Trail at Lovelady Lewis in Soddy Daisy is CLOSED as crews work to restore power in the area.

Also, the East Ridge Fire Department is blocking Hummingbird Lane because of power lines on the roadway. Officers say they are waiting for a utility company before they move.