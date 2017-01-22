Woman shoots man in self-defense on Duncan Avenue

Chattanooga Police responded to the 2700 block of 6th Avenue Court on a person shot, around 10:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, CPD found Dieshunn Lindsey suffering from a non-life threatening gun shot wound. Through a further investigation police determined the actual crime scene to be at the 2000 block of Duncan Avenue.

Police say the shooting appears to have resulted during a disorder between Lindsey and a woman. Police say through preliminary facts suggest that Lindsey attempted to assault the woman and others before the shooting. Investigators say that the woman reasonably feared for herself and others, then shot Lindsey in self-defense.

Lindsey was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants. Police say charges (two counts of Aggravated Assault and five counts of Reckless Endangerment) against him for this incident are pending.