MVP favorites battle in NFC Championship: How do they compare?

Matt Ryan versus Aaron Rodgers.

It's a battle between two MVP-favorite quarterbacks on Sunday in the NFC Championship at the Georgia Dome. Tom Brady, another top choice, will play in the AFC Championship.

Ryan will try to lead the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance for the first time since 1998. He already was awarded the Pro Football Writers of America MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards.

Rodgers, a two-time MVP winner, is looking to earn his second ring. His first came in 2010.

So how did these two compare in the regular season?

First, the Falcons beat the Packers in the regular season 33-32 on a Ryan game-winning touchdown to Mohamed Sanu.

Ryan had a quarterback rating of 117.1, which is the fifth best in the history of the league. He led the Falcons offense to a franchise high in points (540) while reaching career highs in touchdowns (38), yards (4,944), average yards per pass (9.3), completion percentage (69.9) and a career-low in interceptions (seven).

Rodgers threw 40 touchdown passes in the regular season, the most in the league. While he completed 28 more passes than Ryan with 401 completions, his completion percentage was lower at 65.7 percent. Rodgers also threw seven interceptions. Both were instrumental leaders of their offenses, showing remarkable composure in good times and bad.

"I don't specifically have to go out on the field and defend Aaron, which is a good thing for us," Ryan said on facing Rodgers earlier in the week. "I played against him a number of times. I've gotten to know him throughout the years. He's a good friend. And I respect him so much because he's such a great competitor."

"We scored points on them last time, especially in the first half," Rodgers said to reporters this week. "We have to do a better job of playing a 60-minute game against them because Matt's been pretty hot."

Hear more of what the Falcons had to say about the matchup:

11Alive contributed to this story.