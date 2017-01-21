Marine hiking 22 miles daily to raise awareness of suicide

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) - U.S. Marine Shane Stephens, a Hall County native, is hiking nearly two dozen miles each day to raise awareness of suicides among veterans.

The Times reports (http://bit.ly/2jsMdkR ) that each day Stephens is hiking 22 miles, a number representing the often-cited statistic of veteran suicides each day.

Stephens embarked Jan. 11 from Minnesott Beach in North Carolina and plans to end up in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He said in a Facebook post that he reached the half-way mark on Jan. 16.

He said his mission was inspired by friends who are suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, who call in the middle of the night "suffering with their demons."

Information from: The Times, http://www.gainesvilletimes.com

