Three women were shot in the early morning hours on Saturday while driving their car.

Chattanooga police say they responded to a person(s) shot call at a local hospital around 2:40 a.m. Police were told the three victims (Countess Clemons, 24, Kezia Jackson, 23, and Dutchess Lykes, 26) were transported to the hospital via a personal vehicle. Police say the victims' injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Through an investigation police were able to locate a crime scene in the 2100 block of East 3rd Street.

At this time, police say there is no suspect information.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are following all actionable leads. If you have any information on this incident call police at 423-698-2525. You can remain anonymous.