Autopsy says gang member and driver killed by passenger in backseat

Photo by WRCB reporter Kate Smith. CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
UPDATE: Autopsy results of Chattanooga's first and second homicide of 2017 reveal that Jumoke Johnson and Christopher Warren were killed by a passenger in the backseat of their vehicle.
According to the results Johnson's death was due to multiple gunshot wounds to the head. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Police do not know who was the passenger in the backseat of the car.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525. The investigation is ongoing
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police say two people were killed in a shooting that ended with a crash in East Chattanooga Friday night.
It happened in the 2100 block of E. 12th Street shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Police say two people in a car were shot and ultimately crashed into another car as a result.
It is unclear if the victims died from the shooting or the crash.
Police have not released the identities of the victims.
The intersection of E.12th and Willow Streets is closed as the investigation continues.
