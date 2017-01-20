Students watch President Trump's Inauguration Address in school

As Donald Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States, students from Chattanooga School for the Arts and Science watched the transition of power and learned more about their country's history.

Mr. Lowry's 10th grade class has been learning about American History and the U.S. Government, all while the nation prepared to welcome a new leader.

"Donald Trump is president. Who would have been able to say that five years ago, 10 years ago," Brandon Lowry said.

His students are not old enough to vote yet but old enough to form their own opinions.

"I hope I am wrong about him basically," said Alexis Stubblefield, "I hope I'm wrong."

Students watched as Donald Trump was sworn in as the country's president.

"It's kind of surreal that he won and that it's actually happened," said student Nicholas Webber.

Students learned the meaning behind Inauguration Day and the meaning behind the 20th Amendment.



As they watched, many started thinking about the future.

"It's upsetting, but I hope he does do right by America, do right by the people and make sure everybody has the same rights as anyone else," Stubblefield said.

They learned how their voice will one day be heard.

"So many young voters don't vote so I hope we get educated on how everything works so when we turn 18 our whole generation will vote," Webber said.

The class shares different opinions, just like the American people.



Mr. Lowry said it's his job to teach them how to use their beliefs to promote positive change.

"It's important for the kids to understand that it's OK to disagree and you don't really have to use the word hate against someone else who disagrees with you," Lowry said.

"If there's anything that comes out of today it is that we do have a peaceful transition in our government, that really is what sets us apart."