THP troopers help guard Presidential parade route in D.C.

The volunteer state was well represented in our nation’s capital on Friday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol had 42 troopers officially sworn in with the United States Marshal Service for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump.

A spokesman with the THP says the troopers are very proud to perform their duty and assist in the peaceful transition of power at the inauguration.

THP and members of the United States Navy lined up side by side along Pennsylvania Avenue to serve are security for the presidential parade.