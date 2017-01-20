East Ridge man charged with rape of another man

An East Ridge man was arrested Thursday and charged with rape after he assaulted another man in a group home.

Police say that 22-year-old Shantez Devote Ferguson was found naked atop the victim when a staff member of the group home discovered him about 4:00am.

The staffer kicked down the door when he heard cries coming from the room, and found Ferguson with the victim.

Ferguson told police he put his hand over the victim's mouth to muffle his cries because "it hurt his ears."

He has been charged with rape and is scheduled to appear in court February 7, 2017.