Street, park resurfacing to start Monday

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The City will begin resurfacing of the following streets on Monday morning, January 23:

  • Covington Street from English Avenue to the state line
  • 8th Avenue from East 28th Street to East 31st Street
  • 10th Avenue from East 31st Street to the dead end
  • East 31st Street from 4th Avenue to 14th Avenue
  • East 32nd Street from 12th Avenue to 16th Avenue

Lane closures can be expected and detours will be posted where needed.  

Additionally, the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department will begin replacing the playground surfacing at Vandergriff Park on Monday Jan. 23.

Vandergriff Park will be closed until February 28th. 

