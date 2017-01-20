Tennessee officials suspend new patients at nursing home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee officials suspend new patients at nursing home

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee health officials are suspending new admissions at a Puryear nursing home because of its financial woes.

A state Department of Health news release says Benchmark Healthcare was banned from adding new residents starting Jan. 10.

The agency says the 32-bed licensed nursing home's threatened financial viability poses a threat to the welfare of its residents.

The department also says Benchmark Healthcare has failed to pay overdue taxes in violation of a September 2015 order.

The nursing home has the right to a hearing about suspended admissions before the Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities or an administrative judge.

The suspension remains in effect until conditions are corrected.

