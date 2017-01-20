Tennessee officials suspend new patients at nursing home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee health officials are suspending new admissions at a Puryear nursing home because of its financial woes.

A state Department of Health news release says Benchmark Healthcare was banned from adding new residents starting Jan. 10.

The agency says the 32-bed licensed nursing home's threatened financial viability poses a threat to the welfare of its residents.

The department also says Benchmark Healthcare has failed to pay overdue taxes in violation of a September 2015 order.

The nursing home has the right to a hearing about suspended admissions before the Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities or an administrative judge.

The suspension remains in effect until conditions are corrected.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.