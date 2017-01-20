Rain ending. Warm, cloudy this afternoon.

Good Friday! We will have some light sprinkles ending as we move through the morning. This afternoon will be warm and cloudy. Our high will reach all the way up to 70 degrees.

Saturday we will start the day with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the mid 50s. Saturday late morning and early afternoon we will see some scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two moving through. By late afternoon any rain will have moved on and we will manage a high of 68.

Sunday will bring another weather system to the area. It will bring a good chance for some heavy rain and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. We will still manage highs in the mid 60s Sunday.

Monday we may see some lingering showers for the first part of the day, but they will clear out in the afternoon and we will be a little cooler to start the week with a high of 55 Monday afternoon.

We will have a couple of days to dry out with some sunshine and warmer weather returning Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will climb back into the low 60s.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

8am... Sprinkles Ending, 57

Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 64

5pm... Mostly Cloudy, 70