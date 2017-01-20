Walker Valley WR Melton commits to UT, "whatever they need me to do, I'll do"

(WRCB) -- Walker Valley stud WR Cooper Melton will continue his football career at the University of Tennessee as a preferred walk on.

The life of a college walk on is not for the faint of heart, but it can be done and it has been done, look no further than Baylor grad Colton Jumper who went from walk-on turned scholarship starter at Tennessee. Now another local product, Melton plans to follow in those footsteps.

Melton said, "whatever they need... If it's redshirt, I'll redshirt. If it's help them in any way I can, that's what I'll do."

Melton was a key part to Walker Valley's record setting offense that scored 42 points a game. Melton, 6-foot 200 pounds, caught 61 passes for 1,100-yards with 13 touchdowns his senior season.

"Just being a part of it, being able to play in front of 100,000 plus fans, it's just insane when you think about it. Getting to run through the "T" I'm gonna bring it to practice every day, hopefully I'll get some playing time during my time there," said Melton.