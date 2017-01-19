Space heater causes fire at Laura Street home

A space heater placed too close to a wall is believed to be what caused a house fire Thursday afternoon.

Chattanooga firefighters responded to the fire on Laura Street at around 4:00 p.m.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly, containing the damage to a bedroom and the attic.

Fire officials say the space heater got too hot and burst into flames.

Damages are estimated at $10,000.

No one was injured.

The fire was ruled accidental.