Space heater causes fire at Laura Street home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Space heater causes fire at Laura Street home

Posted: Updated:
Photo by Chattanooga Fire Department. Photo by Chattanooga Fire Department.
Photo by Chattanooga Fire Department. Photo by Chattanooga Fire Department.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A space heater placed too close to a wall is believed to be what caused a house fire Thursday afternoon.

Chattanooga firefighters responded to the fire on Laura Street at around 4:00 p.m.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly, containing the damage to a bedroom and the attic. 

Fire officials say the space heater got too hot and burst into flames.

Damages are estimated at $10,000.

No one was injured.

The fire was ruled accidental.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.