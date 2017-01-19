Vote to send local students to national competition for mobile a - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Vote to send local students to national competition for mobile app concept

Posted: Updated:

A team of middle school students from Girls Preparatory School has been named Best in State winners in the fifth annual Verizon Innovative Learning app challenge for its mobile app concept called Ripple. The team will receive a $5,000 award from the Verizon Foundation for their school and tablets for each student team member.

As one of two winners from Tennessee, the team is now eligible to win one of eight Best In Nation Awards, selected by a panel of education and industry experts, and the Fan Favorite Award, determined by public voting, to earn an additional $15,000 for their school and the opportunity to work with MIT Media Lab experts to bring their app idea to life. 

From Jan. 16, 2017 until Feb. 14, 2017, anyone can vote to help Ripple win the Fan Favorite award by texting the code found next to the team’s entry at www.verizon.com/appchallenge/vote  to 22333.

The students’ winning app idea was selected from more than 1,800 submissions nationwide, Ripple will work to try and solve the utter loneliness that people with mental illnesses face. The group would like to “ultimately have a wide variety of people it can accommodate to. For example, we want community discussion boards. This could be a stretch, but we know that having different kinds discussion forums will make the person feel more welcomed. Of course, Ripple's main purpose is to welcome people.”

The Fan Favorite and Best in Nation teams will present their completed apps at the annual Technology Student Association (TSA) Conference in Orlando, Fla., in June 2017, courtesy of Verizon Innovative Learning, the education initiative of the Verizon Foundation.  Their apps will be downloadable from the Google Play store.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Immigrants wept, pleaded for water and pounded on the truck

    Immigrants wept, pleaded for water and pounded on the truck

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 4:27 AM EDT2017-07-25 08:27:48 GMT
    A 60-year-old man who was arrested after authorities say at least nine people died in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer found outside a Walmart in San Antonio is due in federal court.More
    A 60-year-old man who was arrested after authorities say at least nine people died in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer found outside a Walmart in San Antonio is due in federal court.More

  • Car slams into Chestnut St building

    Car slams into Chestnut St building

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 4:08 AM EDT2017-07-25 08:08:50 GMT

    A car slammed into a downtown business causing significant damage to the building. It happened just after 12:30 a.m. this morning at the corner of Chestnut and 4th Street near the Creative Discovery Museum. 

    More

    A car slammed into a downtown business causing significant damage to the building.

    More

  • 10 Things to Know for Tuesday

    10 Things to Know for Tuesday

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 12:16 AM EDT2017-07-25 04:16:35 GMT
    Among 10 Things to Know for Tuesday: President Trump's son-in-law tells a Senate panel he has 'nothing to hide' from investigators looking into Russia connections; Mitch McConnell plans initial vote on GOP health...More
    Among 10 Things to Know for Tuesday: President Trump's son-in-law tells a Senate panel he has 'nothing to hide' from investigators looking into Russia connections; Mitch McConnell plans initial vote on GOP health plan.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.