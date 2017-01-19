Heritage High to build school in Nicaragua to honor former student

In the town of Thomas Borge, Nicarauga, six thousand families struggle to live in an area that once housed the city dump. There is no running water in Thomas Borge and just recently they were given the means of electricity. Heritage High School Coach E.K. Slaughter, long involved in worldwide missions, asked his students to get involved in building a school.

Senior Corbee Wilson said, "You go thinking you will make an impact on others, and it ends up having a significant impact on you."

One of Heritage's most involved students was Katie Beth Carter, who graduated last May. Shortly after enrolling at Jacksonville State University, she died in an auto accident in Alabama. Heritage High's leadership class has adopted the school construction class in her honor, and plans to name the school after her.

Senior Corrie King said, "She passed away Labor Day weekend. She had a passion for teaching, that's really what she wanted to do."

The students are in constant contact with leaders of NicAmerican Missions, helping to meet the physical and spiritual needs of children in poverty-stricken areas of the world. Their goal is to help children receive food, education, and medical aid. Jeremy Barcenas is on the ground in Nicaragua, showing Heritage students the area in which they will work.

Jeremy Barcenas, director of NicAmerica Missions, is working closely with the school from his base in Nicaragua.

Next month, and again in April, Coach Slaughter will lead groups of students into Nicaragua to begin the build, and to create a life changing experience for students of both nations.

Freshman Melissa Simmons said, "I'm honored to be a part of this. We're just trying to make a difference, and be a part of a greater plan." The students have raised about half of their $60,000 goal, with the help of parents, community members, and local businesses.

